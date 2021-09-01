For many Americans August 25, 2021, was a very sad day. Twelve United States Marines and their beloved Navy Corpsman were killed at the Kabul Airport in Afghanistan. A suicide bomber took their lives, along with scores of Afghans. But the actual responsibility lies with the buffoon in the White House and his team of bumbling baboons. Emotions ran very high that day, sadness, anger and despair, but let the loved ones of our fallen heroes tell their own story.
The sister of the fallen corpsman: “My heart is in pieces and I don’t think they’ll ever fit back together again.” Lance Corporal Rylee McCollum’s unborn child is silent for now; however, the first sound in just a few weeks will almost certainly be a cry. In contrast, the father of one of the fallen Marines was very clear when he said, “Biden turned his back on my son.”
Biden will be forever haunted by this action. On Sunday, he, his wife and much of his staff actually had the gall to attend the return of the fallen heroes to the Dover AFB in Delaware. Did he not know what many of the grieving had to say about him or did he just not care? Looking good and political posturing was more important.
Perhaps the best words for us to adopt in reaction to this event are to use Biden’s own words against him: March 20, 2008, “We must hold people accountable for their mistakes.“ August 26, 2001, “We will never forgive, we will never forget.”
We should now turn our backs to Biden, just like he did to a news reporter when asked about his failures in Afghanistan.
Buck Weckman
Veteran USMC
Grangeville
