I would hardly know how to begin this letter without first referencing our community's shared, sad concerns over some big changes now occurring for our hometown weekly paper -- chief among these the sudden loss of our fine, endeared editor, Ben Jorgensen! Needless to say, news of this has come as quite a shock. Big changes are always hard, but we send great love and appreciation to Ben, and pray that this move will bring even greater and better things for him, for Gina, and their family. God speed!
Beyond that, a couple of comments regarding today's world: Through 40-plus years of activism, though at times not easy, I've always tried to accept and adjust to the various levels of people's political awareness and understandings. But then came the sudden rude awakening of year 2020… a year like none before!
I realize that some readers will not agree, nor much appreciate this, but I dare to say it anyway, for the benefit of those who are open to hearing: America has about run out of time! The freedoms once guaranteed us now hang by a mere thread, and it's most urgent that more of us learn why!
To understand what is really going on in the world, and be better equipped to reason independently, it is necessary to search out and select news sources that lie outside and beyond the scope of any and all the establishment-controlled TV networks.
Thankfully, a wealth of such independent news sources are as readily available as our computers or phones. I suggest the Republic Broadcasting Network (republicbroadcasting.org) as an excellent site, and one which is sure to lead to a great many others. Happy, helpful discoveries!
Carol Asher
Kamiah
