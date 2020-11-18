Real leadership does not often come with the title or the paycheck. Often, the best leaders are those who lead from where they are, wherever they are. We all know this. Jim May, Syringa Hospital trustee, knows this as well. That’s why he asked Kristi Brooks, Syringa Foundation director and thrift store manager, for her opinion on local community response to the COVID-19 pandemic at the Oct. 28 hospital board meeting; ICFP 11/11/20.
Unlike the trustees who were reluctant to take a stand at the board meeting, Brooks didn’t hold back. She feels the community has become lazy about mask wearing and that healthcare leaders need to quit soft pedaling and communicate the drastic increase in COVID cases that should make mask wearing a priority.
Several community members have asked that the board provide leadership on COVID-19 precautions, but the sound of silence from community leaders has been deafening since before Border Days was allowed to proceed. As COVID transmission escalates, it’s time for us as individuals to lead from wherever we are. Lead by example in your family, your school, your work place, and your community.
Lead by showing compassion for our precious healthcare workers, who are putting themselves at risk for us every day, as their facilities reach capacity and they work longer hours with more exposure risk. Front line workers in our small businesses are also much more vulnerable when we don’t take precautions to limit transmission.
Wear the mask, social distance, be compassionate and caring. It’s a very small sacrifice with huge dividends.
Mary Ann High
Grangeville
