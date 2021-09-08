I read in the Sept. 2nd edition of the Free Press that about 55 percent of the Syringa employees have chosen to not take the COVID-19 vaccine. I wanted to express my thank you to “the powers that be” at Syringa for not forcing the employees to take a shot against their will in order to keep their jobs. Well done.

Brent Ewing

Grangeville

