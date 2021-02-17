William F. Buckley, Jr. died 13 years ago (02/27/2008). I admire Buckley’s ability to be tough-minded without being mean-spirited, his penchant for including many voices in the debate without compromising truth.
Bill doggedly determined to flesh-out the essentials of his Catholic Christian faith — what G.K. Chesterton called “orthodoxy”— in a clear yet winsome way. That makes Buckley a hero to me — a rather failed excuse for a lifelong Lutheran. With bulldog tenacity, Bill could “hold the line” in his orthodoxy as well as any NFL linebacker — yet without resorting to ad hominem attacks to demean his opponent. Bill could be persistent without being petty and mean.
From his firebrand college days at Yale until he retired as host of the long-running debate show, Firing Line, and after he stepped down as editor of National Review, Bill Buckley had a way of challenging people to examine their lives to see where they might serve ordered liberty better and follow Christ more closely. His first book, God and Man at Yale (1951), rejected what he called the “academic superstition” that professors should get away with teaching garbage under the bogus banner of “academic freedom.”
Buckley challenged misuse of words like “choice.”: “[I]f a person in authority believes that abortion is homicide, one should reasonably expect that he would do everything within his constitutional power to discourage acts of homicide.”
Buckley’s church believes — as has the overwhelming bulk of the entire Christian Church for 2,000 years — believed what martyred anti-Nazi, pro-life Lutheran Pastor Dietrich Bonhoeffer believed: that abortion, the deliberate taking of a nascent human life, is “nothing but murder” (Bonhoeffer, Ethics).
Buckley understood Bonhoeffer.
Abortion on demand — wholesale killing of preborn humans — for any reason and for no reason under the banner of “choice”— Choice for whom? Not the murdered children — innocents slaughtered by the millions by judicial fiat, by lethal congressional funding, by evil executive orders issued by a questionably-elected modern King Herod — abortion on demand is neither godly nor good for America.
It’s murder.
President Trump understood that.
“You shall not murder” (Exodus 20:13).
Gary Altman
Grangeville
