Sept. 15, 2021, 12 state representatives, one senator and our lieutenant governor spoke for freedom on the Idaho Capitol steps... and then the representatives convened work on prospective bills to protect your and my freedoms of choice (to receive a vaccine or not), to work, to assemble, to buy food and goods, to travel, to own property, to be able to withdraw money from a bank account... to have all freedoms listed in the U. S. Constitution’s Bill of Rights.
If the vaccine mandate and vaccine passports are not stopped, all of the freedoms mentioned above will disappear for anyone not wishing to receive the vaccine. These people will be denied the right to obtain items and services necessary to sustaining life. The USA will become just like Nazi Germany, China, Cuba or Australia. Think about it. We are not far from being controlled like them.
For many months, Idahoans have pleaded with Gov. Little and House Speaker Bedke to call the legislature back to Boise to deal with these issues before business and government deadlines for compliance go into effect. To not “take the vaccine” will culminate in job termination for thousands of Idaho residents.
Little and Bedke are doing nothing to help us. They will not answer phone calls and will not request the legislature to reconvene. Bedke states he does not wish to misuse tax dollars by having a special session, and he claims to be working with other states on the issue. The best use of tax dollars is in defending Idaho’s freedom while it still exists. Now is the time for action. Other states cannot make our laws or defend Idaho’s state’s rights as guaranteed by our nation’s constitution. Our legislature must be recalled to formulate and pass laws to stop these evil, totalitarian edicts being foisted upon Idahoans.
I urge everyone to join me in contacting our state representatives and senators, even those who do not directly represent district 7. In our Republic, freedom is maintained when the voters demand action from their elected officials. Our state and nation are in peril. It is up to us to join the battle and fight for victory.
Betsey Morris
Kooskia
