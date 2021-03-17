After I read the article about Grangeville City Council and their decision to keep signs up banning dogs in parks, I have an open question to the Grangeville City Council. What are your plans if I show up again at Pioneer Park and get a ticket for having my service dog who assists me for medical reasons? Or do you have a plan if a complaint is made because a service dog is in any city park?
The American Disability Act protects against discrimination of any person who has a service dog. Access cannot be denied anywhere. Certainly there are many people who pass their dogs off as emotional support animals, which aren’t protected by the ADA.
Service dogs are used in multiple medical situations. Most owners of SD’s carry poop bags and clean up promptly after their SD’s.
Might be wise to place signs under “No Dogs Allowed” that read, “Service Dogs Only”.
Cindy Ruark Worth
Lapwai
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.