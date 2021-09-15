I have never written a letter to the editor before, but the new garbage site in Kooskia has me confused. I totally understand the need for the transfer site being manned. It is very aggravating to see the total disregard of the rules for what should be put in the Dumpsters. I know that it has to be very expensive and time consuming when the truck drivers have to fight appliances, furniture and construction waste along with all the clothing and “goodies” people leave out of the Dumpster in case someone might want them.
My issue with this is the schedule of when the site will operate. There are a lot of working people whose schedule is from 8 A.M. to 5 P.M. Monday through Friday. How are these folks supposed to bring their garbage to the facility when it opens at 9 a.m. and closes at 4 p.m.? Then there are people like myself who work in the woods and leave home on Sunday afternoon and don’t get home until Friday night, well past 4:00. I live near Kooskia and don’t feel like I should have to drive my garbage to Kamiah to get rid of it — or keep it for two weeks for the every other Saturday opening.
I believe a simple solution of being open on Saturdays and closed on Sunday and Monday would help with this situation. After all, most people do their major cleaning and junk removal on the weekend, and it makes sense to me to have the facility open every Saturday.
Mark Agee
Kamiah
