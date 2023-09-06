2 parents
2 parents
4 grandparents
8 great-grandparents
16 second great-grandparents
32 third great-grandparents
64 fourth great-grandparents
128 fifth great-grandparents
256 sixth great-grandparents
512 seventh great-grandparents
1,024 eighth great-grandparents
2,048 ninth great-grandparents
For you to be born today from 12 previous generations, you needed a total of 4,094 ancestors during the past 400 years.
Think about this. If anything had happened to any one of those 4,094 parents/grandparents prior to the conception of the next generation, you would not be here now. Also, think of all of the hopes, dreams, trials and difficulties each of them experienced in order for you to be here. You are the culmination of the hopes of each of them.
But there is one parent which you should be grateful to more than all the others. That parent ultimately is responsible for your present well-being. That parent, with your permission, will continue to nurture you, your children and grandchildren until His plan for each of them is ultimately fulfilled.
That parent is your Heavenly Father. Perhaps you should have a chat with Him about your past, your present, and your eternity?
He is waiting!
C. Dale Ruebush
Kooskia
