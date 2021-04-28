The levy pays for programs that the state does not. These programs include full day kindergarten, band, music, arts, extracurricular activities like sports and FFA, advanced math and sciences like dual credit classes, vocational programs such as; welding, small engine repair and computer science. This levy is not adding any additional programs but merely maintaining the ones we have, that our community values.
You may recall that last year with a failed levy, the teachers suffered the brunt of the cuts by losing dependent healthcare benefits resulting in the loss of 30-plus certified staff resigning and relocating to areas where they are better appreciated and valued. We lost a school psychologist who has not been replaced, an arts teacher who was not replaced in the high school, a dual credit English teacher resulting in no dual credit English offered, math teachers where advanced math and physics is no longer taught and where 35 high schoolers are in one math class. We lost numerous teachers, some who have been replaced with mere bodies in the classroom, not certified and not experienced, resulting in frustration over difficult subjects like high school math. As these professionals resigned, their contributions were not able to be replaced; this is called attrition. The loss of these programs was not due to being cut, but were due to the inability to be filled.
If this levy fails, we will lose more of these programs that the state does not pay for. 80 percent of the school district budget is salaries and 30 percent of the budget comes from the levy. If the levy fails, the budget will have to be decreased by 30 percent and where is that 30 percent cut going to come from? Salaries, so any program not paid for by the state is able to be cut. All the programs I mentioned above are likely to be cut. If we “live within the budget provided by the state” we will have a bare bones education. If you want a well-rounded education with these programs, please vote yes to the levy.
Heather Newson
Grangeville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.