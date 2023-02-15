On a recent trip to Riggins, several yellow signs were visible along the route and in town. The words on the signs were “get obscene materials out of Riggins school.” Sounds responsible enough, right?

Well, on the bulletin board at the grocery store, there was a sign to organize folks for getting the offensive signs out of Riggins.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments