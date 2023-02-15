On a recent trip to Riggins, several yellow signs were visible along the route and in town. The words on the signs were “get obscene materials out of Riggins school.” Sounds responsible enough, right?
Well, on the bulletin board at the grocery store, there was a sign to organize folks for getting the offensive signs out of Riggins.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.