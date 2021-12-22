Elected officials are freely dispensing large amounts of money to fund Covid programs and stimulus checks. Children will repay most, if not all, of this ‘debt’ in the future. Do elected officials dislike children or grandchildren? Who’s the bully? Children can’t even vote to say ‘No’ to the plundering of their future piggy banks. Using other people’s money ‘for a good cause’ without their consent is wrong even if it’s legal. Such policies teach and reinforce legalized plunder. The healthy adage, “Thou shalt not steal” applies. Such behavior makes us weaker instead of stronger.

Stealing becomes an excuse for our comfort today. Some say it’s for ‘our safety’. “It (necessity) is the argument of tyrants; it is the creed of slaves.” In Idaho, Governor Little, Speaker Bedke and others have not spoken against this, but have participated. Good business? No! No reason to enslave or indenture children. Children are not responsible for Covid policies. They have not harmed anyone. Unless I am missing something, are children treated as a conquered people in their own land or as enemies in their own country?

Scott Perrin

Cottonwood

