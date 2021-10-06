Mary Volmer, letter of 9/30/21: To blame anyone for the death of your friend is ridiculous and irresponsible. Do you have the same sympathies for the 45,000 people who’ve died from adverse reactions to the vaccine? This estimate was provided by whistleblowers contradicting the CDC VAERS database, where the reported death rate is substantially less. This information has been reported by the Truth of Health Foundation, an organization seeking to provide medically sound, research-based information on COVID-19, and an advocate for medical freedom.
I recommend that readers visit The Epoch Times.com and find the Sept. 22 article on the erosion of medical freedom by Conan Milner. It will open your eyes.
Many doctors today, from 85-90 percent, are controlled by administration with no medical training. They intrude into all aspects of medicine, dictating what should be done, with no medical expertise to impose advice. It is the independent doctors without ties to a health care system who are speaking out against the vaccine. And there are many.
Only in totalitarian governments like the Soviet Union, Nazi Germany or Communist China is the discourse of scientific debate discouraged. Not here in the USA.
The CDC lost all credibility when allowing teachers’ unions to dictate public health policy, and then again when overriding the FDA’s refusal to approve booster shots. Fourteen of the 16 doctors and scientists voted against it. The CDC went ahead anyway.
The Biden administration has ‘rationed’ monoclonal antibodies to red states when there is no shortage. The use of other highly qualified drugs has been restricted from use — some of them having been available for decades. Why? Certainly not in the interest of public health.
Dr. Scott Masson said it well: “Those with natural immunity are not an obstacle to normalcy. They are not an enemy of the people. They are an obstacle to the State’s self-justification.”
Mary Volmer — do you really wish death on anyone you disagree with, as you stated in your letter? What if, instead, we just have an adult conversation? It’s a lot less messy.
Roxanne Hicks
Kooskia
