Let me open with my take on good citizenship. "Insisting on ones' rights without acknowledging the responsibility that brings is not freedom, it is adolescence.”
Somehow Idaho County has been spared in large part from the virus. How and why I don't think anyone knows for sure.
However, with the reports for the State of Idaho, only God knows if we will continue to be spared. We are very blessed by the existence of the Syringa Hospital and Clinics in our midst. Syringa is ready to provide care if the virus gets to us.
Syringa has a talented and informed board of trustees, which has a solid objective of assuring us that the institution will remain viable even though the threat of the virus has impacted the finances of the institution beyond reason.
The Syringa Leadership Team has trained, retrained, planned care protocols and emergency responses should the virus arrive here. The care teams have been steady and active in preparing for any eventuality, to give care here or process and refer to larger hospitals any of us who need them to treat us. Many employees, professional staff and leadership members have taken wage and salary reductions or reduced hours to help with the financial challenges. The EMTs are standing ready as always to respond to any emergency without any knowledge of patient exposure or symptoms. They care.
What should responsible citizens do to both assist in the institution's preparedness and show appreciation for all of the steps that Syringa has taken to be prepared to care for us?
Ignore all of the arguments about wearing a mask. It is proven to help in reduction of cases. We are about to have a mass increase in people from all over the area and beyond for Border Days and Independence Day family gatherings. How many of us will do the right thing during this time? I realize it is difficult to eat a long dog with your mask on, but it can be done and there will be no strawberry shortcake in the park during the parade.
Do the right thing, help our local Syringa Hospital and Clinics care teams that are so faithful in their preparations to help us all. Wear your mask. It is not an invasion of your rights; it is a clear responsibility of good citizenship.
Al Bolden
White Bird
