Indoctrination is not people wanting to use information-based study to learn how they might better their social environment by learning to understand how it affects race and visa versa. Indoctrination is not educational institutions wanting to use information-based study to teach those interested how they might better their social environment by learning to understand how it affects race and visa versa.

Indoctrination is the state telling people and educators what information-based knowledge they may not study and teach to those interested.

Benjamin McLean

Grangeville

