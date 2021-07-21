According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) was established in 1990 as a national early warning system that monitors the safety of vaccines after they are authorized or licensed for use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Apparently, health care providers are reluctant to report adverse events because a million dollar study conducted by the Dept. of Health and Human Services, released in 2010, concluded that “Adverse events from vaccines are common but underreported, with less than one percent reported to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Low reporting rates preclude or delay the identification of “problem” vaccines, potentially endangering the health of the public.” Keep this low reporting in mind while reading the latest statistics from VAERS as of 7/9/21.
Between Dec. 14, 2020, and July 9, 2021, there have been a total of 463,457 reports of adverse events from all age groups following COVID vaccines, including 10,991 deaths and 48,385 serious injuries.
According to the DHHS study cited above, these numbers could actually be as much as 100 times higher.
So, what does the FDA do when faced with deaths and serious reactions to vaccine campaigns?
How have they responded in the past? A proven association between the 1976–1977 swine influenza vaccine and approximately 400 cases of Guillain–Barré syndrome halted that particular national vaccination campaign. The reported deaths following that swine flu vaccination campaign, 30 out of 40-45 million vaccines, were insignificant compared to the current reported death toll of 10,991 due to COVID vaccines. Today’s death rate is more than 100 times higher than that which ended the swine flu vaccine campaign.
I wonder why 11,000 deaths and 50,000 serious injuries are not enough to shut down the vaccine campaign now when 30 deaths were enough to do so in the 1970s. Obviously, the FDA’s purpose of protecting the public by insuring the safety of vaccines, etc., has changed. Anyone who submits to the COVID-19 experimental gene modification “vaccine” is on their own. No liability by the manufacturers, no oversight by the government health agencies.
Jay Maxner
Kooskia
