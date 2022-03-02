As we are now into a nasty campaign season I would like to ask: What makes one a ‘true’ conservative? What is the difference between a ‘self-proclaimed’ conservative and a ‘recognized’ conservative?

Can the difference be distinguished by the actions of a ‘self-proclaimed conservative leader’ who sends around ‘conservative’ YouTube video links/blather and a ‘recognized conservative leader’ who actually leads?

Is Idaho going to be better off electing folks who have little to no leadership ability, but have the ‘conservative’ talking points down? Or are we better off by electing folks who are proven conservative leaders, who have actually worked to make Idaho the most conservative, most free, least regulated state in the union?

Skip Brandt

Kooskia

