As we are now into a nasty campaign season I would like to ask: What makes one a ‘true’ conservative? What is the difference between a ‘self-proclaimed’ conservative and a ‘recognized’ conservative?
Can the difference be distinguished by the actions of a ‘self-proclaimed conservative leader’ who sends around ‘conservative’ YouTube video links/blather and a ‘recognized conservative leader’ who actually leads?
Is Idaho going to be better off electing folks who have little to no leadership ability, but have the ‘conservative’ talking points down? Or are we better off by electing folks who are proven conservative leaders, who have actually worked to make Idaho the most conservative, most free, least regulated state in the union?
Skip Brandt
Kooskia
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Remember when you were deemed UNESSENTIAL, your business was crushed by bureaucratic mandate, your neighbor was arrested for having a yard sale, a mother was arrested for taking her children to the park and still has not had a trial after several months, your loved one died because effective treatments were called "horse de-wormer", you were forbidden to worship, they asked you for two weeks but took two years of your life, they only allowed you to vote by absentee ballot, your children were denied their education, people were arrested for singing songs outside with social distancing, the ISP was sent to harass businesses that defied Little’s shut down? Remember how the governor is on the "Friends of China" list? Remember how billions of your tax dollars are being spent by the governor without the approval of your elected legislators? Remember how Idaho citizens are being held as Pelosi's political prisoners in DC, and the governor says nothing? Remember how "leadership" is protecting the governor's tyrannical powers, preventing our representatives' bills from being heard?
DO YOU REMEMBER?
They can be known by their actions. Here' a real Conservative Governor that makes Idaho's governor look very anemic. https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=729899424663332
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.