Rebuttal to Mary Volmer’s article in last week’s newspaper. I would like to know what credentials you possess that make you such an authority on what is right and what is wrong, of who has a right to live and who is to die, of who has the right to print or not print letters received by this newspaper. In your last paragraph you state, “would be nice to get rid of these people.” Who are you? You pompous ass. You are a vile, evil, mean-spirited woman. You claim you recently lost a friend to Covid. I am truly sorry for your loss, considering that was probably your only friend. What would that friend think of your letter? Would your friend be proud of you? I think not.
The last time I checked, this is still America. Our Declaration of Independence states that all men are created equal, that we are endowed by our creator with certain unalienable rights, among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Our Bill of Rights’ first amendment gives us certain rights, among them freedom of speech and freedom of the press, which is how your letter and all letters make it into the newspaper. Without these freedoms, we would be a totalitarian government.
Not that it is any of your business or anyone else’s, but I have been vaccinated. It was my choice, my decision and only mine to make. However, I am totally against government or anyone telling individuals they must get vaccinated or lose their jobs or other liberties if they do not comply. This is wrong on so many levels; it is unAmerican, and I would gladly stand up and fight to protect our freedoms, our liberties and our country today, tomorrow, always.
God bless America.
Mary Ann Blees
Clearwater
