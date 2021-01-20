It never ceases to amaze me that those crying foul the loudest are the ones creating all the disturbance. These same individuals who called for defunding the police, kept silent during the rioting, looting and burning of our cities, are now so appalled by what happened at the Capitol. What they are not telling you or you choose to ignore, is that it was BLM Marxist and Antifa who stormed the Capitol. This was all orchestrated by the left well before that fateful day. Some are calling the Capitol police heroes, but what about the videos of the Capitol police removing the barricades and waving the crowds into the Capitol building or the video showing the police vehicle, with lights flashing, escorting several vans and SUVs to the Capitol filled with Antifa and BLM Marxists, all dressed as Trump supporters?
Ted, one thing in your article [letter in Jan. 13 issue] I agreed with was you called President Trump a genius; very true. For the record, allow me to list a few of the accomplishments this great man managed to do for our country with one hand tied behind his back. Unprecedented economic boom; signed the largest tax reform package in history; record stock market and 401ks; massive deregulation, ended regulatory assault on American business and workers; secured historic trade deals; American energy independence, U.S. is now number one producer of oil and natural gas; secured southern border for a safer America; median household income hit highest level ever recorded; and list goes on and on. For your Uncle Bob, I sincerely thank him for his service and sacrifice during WWII, as well as all veterans; the president did a colossal rebuilding of our military; reformed Department of Veterans Affairs, improving care, choice and accountability. I am positive Uncle Bob would applaud President Trump. Can you imagine what he could have accomplished if he’d had a little help from the other side instead of endless investigations, which all turned up zero, zilch, nada?
President Trump will always be a winner in my heart and the hearts of every red-blooded American. God Bless President Trump and God Bless all Trump supporters.
Mary Ann Blees
Clearwater
