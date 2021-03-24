You do not have to believe as they do to be saved. But, you must be doing the best you can with what you understand as God’s will for your life, for the right reason, while seeking greater understanding of God’s will. In the creation week, our Creator established two immutable memorials which were designed to perpetually honor His office as Creator. Satan has already, almost universally, replaced one of these memorials, and is presently working with increasing success, to replace the other.
The first was the Marriage Covenant. Genesis 1:26-31. The Marriage Covenant between one Man (biologically masculine), and one Woman (biologically feminine), was instituted by the Creator so that Man and Woman could join with Him in the act of creating the life of a sentient being. Thus making man and woman mini co-creators in the sacred trust of creating life alongside the Creator of all things. What a wonderful sacred trust.
Jesus, in His ministry, reaffirmed both of these two immutable memorials to His Creatorship. The consummation of His being the Messiah occurred when He performed His very first miracle at a wedding between one Man (biologically masculine), and one Woman (biologically feminine). Where He turned the water into wine (grape juice). John 2:1-11.
The second of the two immutable memorials to His Creatorship was also substantiated in the creation week (Genesis 2:1-3), and on several occasions as the Messiah, most notably in; Mark 2:2328, John 5:1-16, Mark 1:21-27, (Matthew 8:14,15 Mark 1:29-32, Luke 4:38,39), (Mark 3:1-6, Mark 6:6-11), Luke13:10-17, Luke 14:1-6, John 9:1-34 Matthew 12:1-8, Matthew 12:10-14, Matthew 24:all. At His death, upon what day did He rest from His work of re-creation/salvation? And upon what day did He go back to work? Matthew 28:1-7, Mark 1:21-34, Mark 3:1-6, etc.
C. Dale Ruebush
Kooskia
