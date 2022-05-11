You do not need to believe exactly as they do in order to be saved. But you must be doing the best you can with what you understand as God’s will for your life, for the right reason, while seeking greater understanding of His will for you.
We have a profound sacred trust responsibility to appropriately protect the innocence of our children. And some things should only be shared with children by their parents.
I was profoundly affected by the following….
‘“Sex,” I was pretty sure, meant whether you were a boy or girl, and “sin” made Tante Jans very angry, but what the two together meant I could not imagine. And so, seated next to Father in the train compartment, I suddenly asked, “Father, what is sexism?”
He turned to look at me, as he always did when answering a question, but to my surprise he said nothing. At last, he stood up, lifted his traveling case from the rack over our heads, and set it on the floor.
“Will you carry it off the train, Corrie?” he said.
I stood up and tugged at it. It was crammed with the watches and spare parts he had purchased that morning.
“It’s too heavy,” I said.
“Yes,” he said. “And it would be a pretty poor father who would ask his little girl to carry such a load. It’s the same way, Corrie, with knowledge. Some knowledge is too heavy for children. When you are older and stronger you can bear it. For now, you must trust me to carry it for you.”’- from The Hiding Place: The Triumphant True Story of Corrie Ten Boom
We are asking our children to carry loads that are way too heavy for them. They should not be forced, as children, to see and feel the world through the lens of adults. Innocence is worth protecting and worth fighting for. We need to do our part as teachers, parents and caregivers to carry certain things for them until they are old enough to bear the load.
May you be wonderfully blessed.
C. Dale Ruebush
Kooskia
