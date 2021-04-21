In ancient times, God’s people, the Israelites, were slaves in Egypt. God wanted to take them out, but Pharaoh hardened his heart. When Egypt’s pharaoh refused to let God’s people go and instead took away their right to a seventh day (Saturday) sabbath rest, God struck Egypt with plagues (Exodus 5). These events symbolize what will happen in the final days of Earth’s history. The circumstances will be similar, and the application will be universal.
Because Moses, at God’s command, reemphasized His immutable memorial to His creatorship, Pharaoh increased their workload, making it impossible for the Israelites to keep the seventh day sabbath. When this law was enacted and God’s people could no longer worship according to their consciences, God intervened. The horrible plagues came which nearly destroyed the nation, and Israel was freed from slavery so they could keep God’s holy sabbath and be taken to the Promised Land.
In Revelation, John describes the seven last plagues that will fall at the end of the world’s probation. This close of probation, just like in Egypt, will come after the mark of the Beast is enforced, depriving God’s people of their freedom to worship Him according to the dictates of their conscience. In the end times, the sabbath will once again be the issue.
I saw another sign in heaven, great and marvelous, seven angels having the seven last plagues; for in them is filled up the wrath of God (Revelation 15:1).
The heavenly temple service ends and probation is closed: “And the temple was filled with smoke from the glory of God and from his power; and no man was able to enter into the temple, till the seven plagues of the seven angels were fulfilled” (Revelation 15:8).
We should study the symbolism found in the seven plagues of Revelation 16. Once these plagues start falling, there will be those who will attempt to explain away each of these plagues as a coincidence or as a natural occurrence. Or as a judgment upon those who refuse to keep the false sabbath. But the wise will understand where the plagues are coming from, and why.
C. Dale Ruebush
Kooskia
