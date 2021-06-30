You do not have to believe exactly as they do in order to be saved.
We know that Satan, the Devil, has been working to counterfeit every truth which God has shared with us. It should not surprise us to find that he has nefariously tried to destroy God’s version of what happens to you when you die.
Because if he can trick us into believing this subject wrongly, then we are calling God a liar.
The word of God states very clearly in word and by example that when we die we go into an unconscious state, we simply just go to sleep. Like a computer hard drive, God somehow records everything about who we are, but we are no longer aware of anything when the power is turned off.
Jesus is our great example. When he died, and when he was resurrected and the women who were the first to see Him, approached him, He said; “Do not touch me for I have not yet ascended to my Father.” John 20:17. It would be very important for him to live a truthful example, the truth about what happens when you die. If anyone who died were to deserve to go directly to heaven at death, surely it would have been Jesus.
One serious question. The Bible speaks in many places about the resurrection. If all of the righteous were to go to heaven when they died, who would be called forth from their graves at the second coming of Jesus?
In Word.
The wages of sin is death. But God, who alone is immortal, will grant eternal life to his redeemed. Until that day death is an unconscious state for all people. When Christ, who is our life, appears, the resurrected righteous and the living righteous will be glorified and caught up to meet their Lord. The second resurrection, the resurrection of the unrighteous, will take place a thousand years later. (Rom. 6:23; 1 Tim. 6:15, 16; Eccl. 9:5, 6; Ps. 146:3, 4; John11:11-14; Col. 3:4; 1 Cor. 15:51-54; 1 Thess. 4:13-17; John 5:28, 29; Rev. 20:1-10.)
C. Dale Ruebush
Kooskia
