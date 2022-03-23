If one can lead a horse to water but can’t make it drink, is it any less true that one can create a law to lead children to a classroom and make them learn? Lasting learning happens when students study of their own volition. They educate themselves because they are inspired. Since good teachers inspire, I want to know, “Are teachers’ abilities put first, or are rules, requirements, and structures of federal and state funding put first?”
If so, do any of these rules, requirements, or structures impede teachers’ abilities to share their love of learning, ingenuity to guide, ability to ‘inspire rather than require’? Such teachers, if unencumbered by structure or rules, would think they died and went to heaven if they entered a classroom where children, due to parents, were rested, dressed, fed, felt loved, and were inspired to learn.
Understanding this, I’ve often wondered why legislators and parents are so quick to turn to the law for literacy. Is the ‘stroke of the pen’ in and of itself the breast that fills itself with the milk of literacy? Students study when inspired. They will study for hours. Until students are inspired, no amount of philanthropic donations, presidential mandates, creative legislation, or any amount of taxpayer money or creative programs will make a 9-year-old youngster or an 18-year-old learn.
We as parents are part of this. The evidence is incontrovertible that children are inspired for or against literacy at home. When children see parents self-educating and sharing what they have learned, children often will self-educate. This is especially true if a parent and child study from the same book together. In my estimation, sometimes I wonder if we forget inspiration is the best metric for producing literacy.
Scott Perrin
Cottonwood
