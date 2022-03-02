As a Lucile resident, I was quite shocked to read news of our bridge being replaced, especially since no one in Idaho County contacted anyone who lives in the Lucile area. There was no notice posted, nothing mailed to area residents, nor any meetings about the subject made public. Apparently, Idaho County feels it knows what is best for its residents without any public input. I promptly emailed all three Idaho County Commissioners, on Feb. 4, and still have not received a reply from any of them.
I would like to know exactly who wants this bridge replaced and why. The funds seem better spent replacing the silver White Bird bridge, which is much more heavily used. The other main issue is who is going to pay to improve Cow Creek Road itself to handle more traffic and timber trucks? This is a steep, narrow, basically, one-lane road that serves local residents, hunters and UTV riders. Where exactly will the funds to upgrade and maintain this road come from?
I do not understand why the Forest Service wants to encourage tourists to come up this road. Many of us in Lucile have struggled with the fact they have a sign at the Lucile turnoff saying, ‘Hells Canyon National Recreation Area Access.’ This is quite misleading. Many folks in passenger cars go a couple miles up the road, then stop at a house to ask for help and wondering where they are actually going. They are expecting a visitors’ center, campground, facilities and a decent road. They really want to go to Pittsburg Landing or to the Hells Canyon Dam. The Cow Creek Saddle does have a beautiful view, but this is basically a long, beautiful, slow drive on USFS roads. Tourists are most likely not prepared for this type of driving, rarely have maps (thinking their phones will work, of course) and can get lost or break down.
It seems to me that Idaho County is representing the USFS in this matter, rather than the residents of Idaho County. Big government telling us what is best for us.
Amber Geaslin
Lucile
