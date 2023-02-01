Recently, the Lewiston Morning Tribune informed me that rural delivery will be discontinued. You can go “online” or wait until the afternoon for a newspaper. They complain they can’t get delivery people; our folks have delivered for years and want to continue. Maybe they should pay people more – h***, the cost of gas alone warrants a raise.

The only thing I’ll miss when I cancel, 2/1/2023, is the comics, obits, and Kathy Hedberg, Oh, and how am I supposed to start my woodstove fire?

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments