I have a question of grave concern for America’s churches: Exactly who is their god? Put another way, from whence come the orders that, generally, people of faith follow so obediently today?
Centuries ago, their forefathers traversed dangerously wild oceans to escape political and religious tyrannies, seeking a land where they might be free to make unhampered life choices, as guided solely by their personal consciences.
Fast forward to 2020-2021. In stark contrast, what is it that dictates to believers now? In large measure, it’s ghoulish and greedy pharmaceutical con artists the likes of Bill Gates and Anthony Fauci et al, fully enabled and backed up by equally power-hungry politicians and media moguls. Shamefully, pitifully, even tragically, these do seem to be the current gods of power and control over our people.
And with the vast majority of our churches being professedly Christian? How is it that they’ve forgotten the words of their founder who declared of them, “Ye are the salt of the earth, but if the salt itself loses its savor, with what shall it be salted? It is good for naught but to be cast out and trodden under foot by men.” (Mt. 5:13).
Harsh and searing words indeed, but it wasn’t I who spoke them. High time to rise up, Christians, and spring the trap that’s been so cunningly laid for you, lest it soon become too late forever. Truth be known, our entire world seems to be waiting for you to regrow a spine, and show the way back to some true faith and freedom!
Carol Asher
Kamiah
