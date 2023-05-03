I got involved in this issue of obscene material more than 18 months ago. Today, this issue is much bigger. It has been peeling like an onion, layer by layer; the more you peel it, the stronger the stink. More and more people are finding out the truth about what’s really going on in District 243. I am sure there are several people at the school with good intentions who are trying to do the right thing. Why can’t the school find obscene material/porn on its websites when a few people without any real training can find it?
If you live in School District 243, picture this: a snake bites a child. Some people in this community care more about the snake than the child. Think about it. Which one are you? We are going to continue to expose the presence of obscene material in the school until this issue is cleared up and cleaned up. We are truly interested in what’s best for the children. I am still waiting for the school board to provide me with a scientific study showing that providing porn to minors is beneficial to the child.
