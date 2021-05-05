I firmly believe — and all the evidence supports the fact — that the large majority of people in this area have commonsense and conservative values. Such persons more often tend to their own business and leave others to theirs. Sadly, this leaves many positions in the public sector to those who wish to have a nanny and welfare state. They are in the minority here, but do control many public positions, including the school board (and Magistrate Payne, I might add).
If the majority of we the people stick to the commonsense conservative values versus welfare nanny state values and see that this is indeed the real choice in our schools (and elsewhere) we get the best results.
After all — is it really about money for us conservatives? No — it is now and always has been about values. This is where we differ from the liberals — they believe the state should provide and protect our values and therefore they want all the money to go to the state (school district, etc.).
They trumpet great wonderful charitable giving, etc., to support all this. And conservatives — especially Christian conservatives like myself — wholeheartedly agree! However, this is only to the point where public largesse becomes a destructive choice and crutch of govt. dependency! IMO, we passed that line some time ago and those who support more taxes and govt. programs — yes, including levies — want to keep going. I myself do not.
Joshua Palken
Elk City
