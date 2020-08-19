We must remember and never forget the sons, brothers, fathers, husbands, all the men who died for us to live in a free country, a country free in every aspect of our lives. Yes, at times, we forget what these men died for and the price they paid so we could destroy cities, businesses, homes, take other’s lives, so we could spit and stomp on these men and our flag. We don’t know what it means to be free because we have never lived in tyranny, never been dragged from our homes, stripped of our clothes and boarded trains, herded like cattle into cars, shot and dumped into a mass grave, never to be found by our families. MIA, KIA, POW’s, starved, beaten, tortured: Just try to imagine what they have gone through for us to be free.
Then ask God to forgive us. For whether you believe in God or not does not negate that He lives, and we will one day stand before Him and He will judge us for everything we have and have not done. I hope and pray God will be merciful.
Please forward so I can see how far this goes. Please respond no matter what you think. I will pray for all of you!
Jane Burgess
Cottonwood
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.