Wow! What to believe. Vaccines mandated for all in big organizations. And very irritated remarks recently by a Notre Dame instructor, who after her first, second and third vaccines, uttered derogatory remarks about “the unvaccinated.” The popular teacher then died unexpectedly, about two weeks after the third shot. And increasing news about potential blood clotting from the vaccination does make one wonder.
One might ask what can any individual do in these confusing times? Could it be that prayer might be an answer? During this month of October, a look back in the pages of history might give a clue. At Fatima, Portugal, 1917, over six months, Mary, mother of Jesus, appeared to three children, asking prayer and sacrifice for a world involved in World War I. And on July 13, 1917, Mary promised an October miracle that would convince everyone. Many scoff at the claim, but on Oct 13, some 70,000 people gathered in a driving rain to witness the promised miracle. Multiple books and internet locations cite a spinning, pulsating sun appearing to approach Earth, witnessed by all there, and reported on by secular newspapers miles away. The terrified witnesses also suddenly discovered the ground around and all clothing had instantly dried. The fact that so many had gone there in pouring rain, claimed to see the sun pulsate and start to fall, and that ground and clothes dried instantly, accounts of which appeared in several newspapers, testifies to the validity of the children’s claims. Check out these claims.
And what did Mary ask? Prayer daily (for Catholics, a rosary), sacrifice and a special service, (a Mass), the five first Saturdays each month. Also requested was the special consecration of Russia by the papacy. The promise? World peace if the requests are heeded. But future wars and the spread of atheism if not. 104 years later? Hmm?
Jake Wren
Cottonwood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.