Sometimes I like to think outside of the box. How could I be among the ruling class to rule the world?
I think I would develop something that everyone was afraid of, like a virus. (COVID?) Maybe it would eliminate the elderly, sick, and unhealthy people who were not much use to society. Then I would have science develop a vaccination that would be safe and cure the virus. Make it free and make sure people were convinced it worked and it does, but then it would mutate and we would develop a second vaccination, except we could add a chemical that would make people more passive. Those of us who are the elite would show the world that we are taking the vaccine, only it would only have saline in it.
I would divide the people: Those who took the shot and those who did not. Even if you had the virus and were able to survive and your own immune {system} could resist the virus. I would make it mandatory that you could not work, buy or sell unless you took the shot. Revelations 13 and 14 (at end times you will not be able to buy or sell unless you have the mark of the beast). If you are looking up Revelations in the Bible, you may want to start at Rev. chapter 8 through 14.
I just took over the world and never fired a bullet or dropped a bomb.
Sort of like Hitler tried to do by making the Jews dangerous.
Just thinking outside of the box.
Shirley Smith
Grangeville
