As a former Grangeville student, I grew up in a time when the levy passed every year, and the community’s dedication to its schools was never threatened. The community supported schools, and the administration and teachers upheld the high standard of education Grangeville had put forth for decades prior. With the community at their back, educators were able to put forth their best to create an impactful and meaningful teaching experience that inspired students to continue down a lifetime of learning. Now, having gone through the program, I am finishing up my bachelor’s degree, with an eye on graduate school, with the education and work ethic of the Grangeville education system at the core of it all.
I was saddened when the first levy failed. I have two younger siblings who have had to work through a system that already functioned on very little as it has tried to stay afloat. Now our reality is teachers who must teach multiple classes at a time, a lack of teaching personnel, limited access to college credit, and culture of volatility. When did our community lose sight of who it was? When did we forget that education forms the basis of the local industry and economy? Take one look around the community. Many of the business owners we see every day are graduates of Grangeville High School. That person you bought building supplies from, did your taxes, fixed your car, many of these individuals were educated in a system which we now fail to support year after year. Educational funding to many may look like an arbitrary payment in which you see no return on investment. I am here to say that you see the return on that investment every single day when you walk around our community.
Who fills the void when the skilled labor force moves away due to a lack of decent education? Who steps up when our business owners retire and our local economy stutters? The time is now! We must make the choice to support our kids, so they can support us in the years to come.
Ryan Ruklic
Bellingham, Wash.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.