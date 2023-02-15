Friends, because of my concern for our eternal destiny, I must ask one of the most important questions we may ever consider. “When in the history of this world, where religious principles are concerned, has the majority ever been right?” It was the majority who ate the forbidden fruit in the Garden of Eden. It was the majority who refused to obey God and board the Ark and were destroyed by the flood. It was the majority who called for the death of our Savior, Jesus the Christ....

As we approach the fulfillment of the end times prophecies found in the books of Daniel and Revelation, we will once again see the phenomena repeat itself, on a global scale, but starting here in the United States. When you see a religious principle being disputed and the majority advocates the persecution and destruction of the minority who have chosen to be faithful to their freedom of conscience and freedom of religious convictions, then know for certain that the safest choice (where our eternal salvation is considered) will be to side with the minority, no matter what it may cost! Let us pray for each other so that we will make the right choice when that time comes.

