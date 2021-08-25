Right at sundown, I was bringing the horses up to the holding pen. I was riding Blue bareback and no bridle while leading Sedra. He was cutting up and then Chance came barreling up from behind playfully snorting and bucking trying to catch up and then passed us.
Well, this stirred up Blue and Sedra into the playing mode. Blue started bucking and jumping and ducking and turning. Still snorting and playing, Blue accidentally backed into an electric fence. Nuff said!
Well, I only stayed on because of the angel in front and the one behind me. I think I may have been setting in one’s lap. After Blue settled down and ran around a bit he then ducked into the holding pen. I thought he was going to run through the other fence. But he came to a sliding stop just in the nick of time. I jumped off of him only to find that my legs were jello. Seems I was hanging on so tight with them that when I relaxed, there was not enough strength to keep me solid. Good thing I still had a hold of Blue’s mane. Anyway, this time I had a witness. Kenna, my youngest, was there watching, laughing the whole while. If she only knew what was flashing through my mind, she would not be so glib about it. Anyway, her comment to me, when she caught up with us on the 4-wheeler, was “Dad, I have never seen a man in his late 60s ride like that, under any circumstance.” I reckon she did not see all of those angels. Looks like I will live to see my next birthday. Keep praying for me. Someday I will start acting my age? Going to be real sore tomorrow.
When we get to heaven, our Guardian Angels will give us a guided tour of our lives, showing the multitude of times they saved us from harm or death. I suspect that may be somewhat embarrassing, if you know what I mean?
C. Dale Ruebush
Kooskia
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.