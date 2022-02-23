Regarding Free Press online article, on Jan. 28, “Senate Health and Welfare Committee on mental health, Suicide Prevention Advocacy Day”:
“The mental health stigma must end.”
OK, but you did not say where.
If it continues to hold a place in your head, that is the first place to start. End it there.
Then, regardless of outside pressure (and it can be extreme), if it exists in your paper, end it there. If you would end it in the public mind, present a model for them to rise to.
To help guide you:
----from one authority
“Stigma” has been used as an all-purpose term for the negative attitudes faced by people with behavioral health issues. However, increasingly reporters are using more precise terms, when warranted**, such as “prejudice”, “bias”, “social exclusion”, or “discrimination”.
** I cannot think of when it is “warranted” to accommodate anyone directing a stigma, or to use less than precise language.
A captioned podcast when you have time: STARR Podcast Harold April 2021 – YouTube.
Harold A. Maio
Retired mental health editor
Ft. Myers, Fla.
