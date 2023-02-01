Slavery via government estate recovery? 24/7 surveillance and punishments, robotic people dependent on handouts? Only “losers” need help? Then why dish out like there’s no tomorrow? To balance out the 30-plus trillion-dollar debt, meetings and judgments have gotten us into? For government assistance, up to our all “sold,” while they keep whole in tax dollar management workstations? And isn’t it extortion when their phone operators adamantly tell us “it’s free,” yet collect reimbursement under “color” (shade) of office? “After death,” another shade? Medicaid, CMS, Circuit Breaker (real programs), Dentagrill, Dentagrace, Medikid, Mediclap (sarcasm), practice estate recovery. Check it out! Have a small business going south? Need some assistance? Fair warning, our seniors’ healthcare costs, after 40-plus years of all-American service, in labor and taxes got us a bunch of pampered politicians for you to deal with. Believe it! Its truth told that in a free country, otherwise, this prospective slave (still alive) would be hung for running scared and passing the news. Our government is like a pedophile giving gifts/trades. Their little victims think they owe!
Best start believing in God’s provision now, it’s going to get ugly going south. Who’s going to save you? God promises land and lineage to his own. Territorial possession, sustainable (of milk and honey), of our own loins. If you don’t believe that, no worries, the government’s got your back. Politically party up. “Whip it, whip it good.”
