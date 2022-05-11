A recent letter to local newspapers by a man I respect and would even say is a friend, and his endorsed candidates in the upcoming May 17 election, plus his comment, and I quote “The RINO label is getting tossed around to describe anyone who questions the IFF’s (Idaho Freedom Foundation) BS” has driven me to respond with an endorsement letter of my own.
Sorry Skip (Brandt), to call the IFF voting index ratings “BS” strikes me, should I say, “Below the Belt!” I have found their very thorough ratings based on spending, education and freedom are right up my alley! The bills examined are huge in number and their rating system to me is very fair! And for critics, I would urge you to clarify just what it is that gets a proper label “BS!”
I will be voting for: Janice McGeachin – Governor, Priscilla Giddings – Lt. Governor, Russ Fulcher – Representative, Raul Labrador – Attorney General, Dorothy Moon – Secretary of State, Cindy Carlson – Senate, Mike Kingsley – Rep. 7A. (And with less enthusiasm: Charlie Shepherd, Brenda Bourn – Senate, Brandon Durst – Superintendent of Public Instruction!)
Jake Wren
Cottonwood
