I am an elected Republican in public office speaking as a private citizen. I already voted Republican for all state offices but one, the Attorney General’s (AG) office. Vote for Tom Arkoosh as Idaho’s AG. Do not vote for the Republican AG candidate.

Under Idaho law, the AG’s office provides legal representation to protect Idaho’s interests, not the Republican Party’s. Tom Arkoosh, a respected, longtime Idaho practicing attorney, can easily do the AG’s job. His focus will be representing all the citizens of the State of Idaho, not just the Republican far-right.

