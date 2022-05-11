As a volunteer for the NPCCC these last 16 months representing precinct 13, I can say I have had the opportunity to learn about the process of our constitutional government, and what motivates people to volunteer and seek higher office. Based on this knowledge I will be supporting Mike Kingsley, Cindy Carlson, Dan Foreman, Claudia Dalby and Ed Humphrey. I believe in the nuclear family, you are either pro-life or pro-death, that parents have the right to choose their child’s medical and educational needs, that seniors living on a fixed income should have their homeowners’ taxes capped at a livable percentage rate and above all that God should be our focus, we all come from the Light, if we choose the Light, we shall return to it. If you also feel the same way I would love your vote, there are so many more things to be done.
Loretta Tye
Lewiston
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.