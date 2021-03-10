American Philosopher, George Santayna: “Those who forget history are condemned to repeat it.”
The sniper’s bullet struck the mother in the face, instantly killing her. The baby the mother was holding was uninjured, but her 14-year-old son was not so lucky. He was killed a few moments earlier by gunfire from another federal officer. Less than 12 months later, 76 members of the Branch Dividian religious group, including 25 children and two pregnant women, died as a result of a federal assault on their compound. One can only imagine the children’s fear as they heard and felt the rumble of the military tanks approaching, followed by the tubes penetrating their protective walls and the insertion of tear gas. They all died in the resulting fire.
These two incidents happened to American citizens on American soil. Ruby Ridge, Idaho, and Waco, Texas, are history and should be remembered; they occurred during the term of Democrat President Bill Clinton. This federal overreach and the use of federal agencies against political foes continues to this day. During Democrat President Obama’s term, the IRS was used against the peaceful Tea Party Patriots; the FBI was used to spy on conservative journalists, and in order to obtain search warrants on American citizens, they falsified documents submitted to the federal courts. There has been no accounting of the IRS and FBI for these crimes against American citizens to this date. This fact only ensures a continuance of that activity.
Now, Democrat President Joe Biden is installing a new danger into the federal government in the form of communist-like political commissars. To cover his actual intentions, he is calling them civil rights officers, but they will be there to ensure the democratic political agenda is followed. Federal employees and the military who do not comply will be forced out. Based upon reports from the unreliable FBI, Biden now claims that former military and police officers are fueling the rise of White Supremacy.
Who will be next on the Democrats’ political enemies list? You, me, everyone?
Buck Weckman
Grangeville
