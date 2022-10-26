The candidacy of Tom Arkoosh for Idaho’s attorney general raises an interesting question for Idaho voters: Who owns your mind?
Arkoosh, a registered Independent, to win the race against Raul Labrador, has been compelled to run as a Democrat.
I’ve spoken with Republican and Democrat voters over many years. Some Republicans simply look for “R” candidates and vote for them. Some Democrats simply vote only for “D” candidates. Such voters are fodder for making totalitarian governments because they’re easily manipulated. Here is an actual quote from such a Republican voter: “I don’t want to have to think.”
In Idaho, the Republican party allows only registered Republicans to vote in the primary election. It’s a dangerous, rigged game. Restricting voting rights is one tool of a totalitarian government.
Republican party leaders have continued their apparent goal to destroy democracy by labeling democracy-loving Republicans as RINOs (Republicans In Name Only). Nationally, since the previous presidential election, anti-RINOs have harassed and made death threats against honest, Constitution-abiding Republican leaders and elected officials. Such behavior is what happens in a developing totalitarian regime.
Totalitarian governments, such as under Lenin, eventually labeled, then purged (including imprisoning and murdering) the very people who initially empowered them because they would no longer abide by the party’s increasing extremism.
Tom Arkoosh strikes me as a candidate with no hidden agenda, and who would be free of biased, politicized interpretations of Idaho’s constitution. Isn’t that what’s best for all Idahoans?
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.