Jeffery Tucker, founder of Brownstone Institute, asked this question, noting that religious attendance is down at least 10% after Covid. The fact is most of the clergy in the United States didn’t protest the state ‘mandated’ closures of churches. This reality is a black mark on many clergymen. Some clergy however resisted, and their congregations’ worship is as strong or stronger after Covid. Evidently, some pastors found ‘nothing in the Gospels about social distancing.’ In contrast, Dr. Fauci told us to ‘distance’ from everyone and to seek salvation through untested pharmaceuticals.
So, who resisted? Mr. Tucker notes Amish, Mennonites, traditional Catholics, ultra-orthodox Jews, and traditional believers who value freedom of conscience. Who didn’t resist? According to Mr. Tucker, clergy in secular areas with watered-down doctrine didn’t resist. Some churches required ‘proof’ of vaccination cards, masks or both. Thinking back, it’s hard to believe that weddings and funerals in America were ‘prohibited.’ Despite the mandates, some Americans, including Idahoans, still place God’s experience ahead of tyrannical government edicts. Tucker notes it appears faith “enabled people to follow real science better than those who outsourced their hearts and salvation to pharmaceutical companies and government bureaucrats.” Is state-mandated closure of churches a big deal? My opinion: If it’s true that no time in history has civil liberties been lost when religious liberty has been respected, it’s a big deal.
