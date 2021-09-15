Did the governor have any front line doctors review his Aug. 25 fear piece? [Gov. Brad Little guest opinion] Did he see the studies out of Iceland, Gibraltar, Israel and other countries where nearly 90 percent of the population is “fully vaccinated?” In these countries, 90 percent of those hospitalized are fully vaccinated with the same mRNA gene modification experimental jabs we use here. These hospitalizations are the side effect of the “vaccine.” Please read up on “spike protein syndrome.”
Did Gov. Little look at the CDC’s VAERS chart of vaccine adverse side effects? There have been over 300,000 bad Covid “vaccine” reactions reported since Jan. 2021, including 13,000 deaths. Why is this experimental jab still being pushed? Money. Until these villains are brought to justice — and it’s coming — copy the notice below and keep it with you. It might save your life. The notice was created for public use by Dr. Francis Boyle, co-author of the Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act of 1989.
“NOTICE: By authority of the Nuremberg Code on Medical Experimentation, I do hereby exercise my right to refuse to submit to or to administer the COVID-19 vaccine.
The United States Government has prosecuted, convicted and executed medical doctors who have violated the Nuremberg Code on Medical Experimentation.
Aiders and abettors of Nuremberg Crimes are equally guilty and have also been prosecuted, convicted and executed.
Attorney assistance: Dr. Francis Boyle fboyle@illinois.edu”
The FDA approved it for emergency use authorization, not for effectiveness or safety.
John Tweten
Kamiah
