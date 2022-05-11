Why am I supporting Scott Bedke for Lt. Governor? Well, it’s pretty simple.

I served with Scott in the Legislature. This allowed me to get to know him firsthand. Scott Bedke is a solid Republican, who has proven his ability to work with and lead his colleagues.

Here are just a few other reasons:

Scott Bedke is an adamant supporter of the Second Amendment. He has defended your gun rights and is endorsed by the NRA (National Rifle Association).

Scott Bedke is prolife. He has and will protect the life of the unborn and is endorsed by Idaho Chooses Life.

Scott Bedke supports law enforcement and is endorsed by the Fraternal Order of Police.

Scott Bedke has a track record of supporting the Constitution of the United States, the Constitution of the State of Idaho, the rules and laws of our state and the Republican platform.

If you are progun, prolife and prolaw enforcement you will vote with me for Scott Bedke.

Only Democrats and the real RINOs will be voting for others.

Skip Brandt

Kooskia

