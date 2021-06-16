Why is Casey Smith of MVSD vilified and demeaned for his position concerning the financial challenges facing the district? It would seem that almost two-thirds of the school district’s voters agreed with him, and he should be entitled to his point of view, and you are entitled to yours and to persuade the patrons with your arguments.
The financial challenge you face is daunting; however, throwing tantrums and pens may be a poor way to win others to your point of view.
Jim Chmelik
Cottonwood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.