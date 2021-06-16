Why is Casey Smith of MVSD vilified and demeaned for his position concerning the financial challenges facing the district? It would seem that almost two-thirds of the school district’s voters agreed with him, and he should be entitled to his point of view, and you are entitled to yours and to persuade the patrons with your arguments.

The financial challenge you face is daunting; however, throwing tantrums and pens may be a poor way to win others to your point of view.

Jim Chmelik

Cottonwood

