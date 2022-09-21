Why are border states, like Florida and Texas, having to send illegals north? Why don’t the lefty sanctuary cities and states have buses and airplanes waiting? You would think the tolerant open-border supporters would be right there to greet them with handfuls of cash and boxes of food. Where is their compassion?

Lucky Brandt

