There are two reasons for the March 8th vote:
1. The last couple of years have shown clearly that passing a levy during the normal May elections are impossible to do. Voter turnout is heavy and there is little support for increased taxes. A vote in March, however, has shown to be very successful over the years in passing the levy due to the low voter turnout. Normally kept very quiet with a desire by levy supporters to suppress the voter and to target their supporters by postcards and phone calls.
2. Governor Little has already promised many millions of dollars for public schools this year. Senator Crabtree is very optimistic this will happen.
It is most probable that we will know what each district’s share will be by May and will negate the necessity of any new or additional taxes, thus nullifying the need for the levy.
I find the decision to change from the regularly scheduled election in May to March, to be very deceptive. This explains all the encouragement to early voting.
Please vote “no” and send the message, we will not support such tactics.
Wesley Ramkissoon
Harpster
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.