There are two reasons for the March 8th vote:

1. The last couple of years have shown clearly that passing a levy during the normal May elections are impossible to do. Voter turnout is heavy and there is little support for increased taxes. A vote in March, however, has shown to be very successful over the years in passing the levy due to the low voter turnout. Normally kept very quiet with a desire by levy supporters to suppress the voter and to target their supporters by postcards and phone calls.

2. Governor Little has already promised many millions of dollars for public schools this year. Senator Crabtree is very optimistic this will happen.

It is most probable that we will know what each district’s share will be by May and will negate the necessity of any new or additional taxes, thus nullifying the need for the levy.

I find the decision to change from the regularly scheduled election in May to March, to be very deceptive. This explains all the encouragement to early voting.

Please vote “no” and send the message, we will not support such tactics.

Wesley Ramkissoon

Harpster

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments