I would like to offer an explanation to everyone in our community as to why there were no U.S. flags flying along Main Street this past Veterans Day. We, as a unit, had planned to place the flags up last Saturday early a.m. (Nov. 5), but due to some high winds, lots of snow, and pretty much severe weather conditions, it was decided after some discussion, against putting up the flags. I alone had to make a decision in regard to the safety of those helping me with this task. So, I decided against the assignment in order to keep everyone safe and free of flu-like symptoms.

Thank you for your understanding.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments