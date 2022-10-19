Biological science says that just prior to conception, about 200-300 million male reproductive cells were deposited. They each began their journey upwards within the fallopian tube to meet with the female reproductive cell. Out of the 200,000,000 that were deposited, only 300 or so actually reached the female cell. The others got tired on the way because it was not an easy race. Of the 300 or so that managed to reach the female cell, only one had enough strength to break into and partner with that cell. And in this case, the winning one was you.

Have you ever thought about this? You ran a race without your eyes and your legs, and you won. You ran a race without any education, and you won. You ran without any certifications, and you won. You ran without any human help, and you won. What makes you think you will lose now?

