Biological science says that just prior to conception, about 200-300 million male reproductive cells were deposited. They each began their journey upwards within the fallopian tube to meet with the female reproductive cell. Out of the 200,000,000 that were deposited, only 300 or so actually reached the female cell. The others got tired on the way because it was not an easy race. Of the 300 or so that managed to reach the female cell, only one had enough strength to break into and partner with that cell. And in this case, the winning one was you.
Have you ever thought about this? You ran a race without your eyes and your legs, and you won. You ran a race without any education, and you won. You ran without any certifications, and you won. You ran without any human help, and you won. What makes you think you will lose now?
Then there is the hazardous trek for you back down the fallopian tube to the womb. There you are attached to the lining of the womb. That was your home for the next nine months. Then you survived being born!
Jeremiah 1:5 “Before I formed thee in the belly I knew thee; and before thou camest forth out of the womb I sanctified thee…”.
Now you have eyes and legs. Now you have knowledge of the Creator. Now you have plans, visions and dreams. Friend, you didn’t give up on day one, so you can’t give up now. Giving up now would be an insult to the victories you and your Creator have already achieved.
It doesn’t matter what you are experiencing now, take it as a challenge and always remember that you won that first and most dangerously difficult struggle.
You will win this, your present battle, with the same supernatural partnership which helped you to win that very first difficulty.
Your friend and brother in the tender and respectful love of Jesus the Christ.
